Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $484,720. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 86.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,953.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 233.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. 366,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

