Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 361.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

IYY traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $145.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.68. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $116.62 and a 12-month high of $150.69.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

