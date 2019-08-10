Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,462,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,863,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,169,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,301,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,572,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 215,967 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,971. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

