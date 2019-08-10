Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,638 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 158,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,895,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 173,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

GPMT remained flat at $$18.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 28.84. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.05.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $30,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Alpart sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $59,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $133,859. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

