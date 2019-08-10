Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $870,000 Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,257,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,045,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,370,000 after purchasing an additional 294,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,744,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

EV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE EV traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 387,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,384. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $411.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Eaton Vance announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

