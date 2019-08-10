Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,864. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.