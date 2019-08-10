Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,688,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 155.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 462,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 95,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,511. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $81.19 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57.

