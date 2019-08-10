Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 14,942 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 62,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 717,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 92,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

