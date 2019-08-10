State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 9,100 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after acquiring an additional 871,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,161,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,465,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,917,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,176,000 after acquiring an additional 158,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,490,000 after acquiring an additional 101,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. 993,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $94.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

