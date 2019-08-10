State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 8,200 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 68,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.60 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden purchased 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.31 per share, for a total transaction of $150,443.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $510,179.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock remained flat at $$52.37 during midday trading on Friday. 1,359,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,541. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.