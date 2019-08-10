State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 12,600 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 26,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 759,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 172,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 390.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 664,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock worth $3,620,939. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

