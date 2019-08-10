State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,709,000 after buying an additional 311,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after purchasing an additional 364,719 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $5,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $27,763,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. 1,645,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,813. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 51.73%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.