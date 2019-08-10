State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,858. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.09.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

