State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 19,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 22.5% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Steris by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 0.6% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth $17,528,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 119,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $15,774,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,895 shares of company stock valued at $50,525,195. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STE traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.94. 262,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,249. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.98. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.92.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

