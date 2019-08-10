State Treasurer State of Michigan Decreases Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 675.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,990 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $167,737.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $476,869. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. 455,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

