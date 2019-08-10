Starwood Property Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 648 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,057% compared to the typical volume of 56 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 118.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.