Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises about 1.6% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

