StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. StarTek had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.92 million.

Shares of SRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,647. StarTek has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of StarTek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Bharat Rao bought 274,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $2,049,998.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in StarTek in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in StarTek in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StarTek in the second quarter valued at $324,000. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

