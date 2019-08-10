Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,530. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $947,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

