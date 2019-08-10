Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $804.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

