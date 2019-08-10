Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.90.

NYSE:STN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 49,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Stantec had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $680.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stantec by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Stantec by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $33,961,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

