STACS (STACS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,092.00

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. STACS has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $3,092.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STACS token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. Over the last week, STACS has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STACS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00257345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.01234590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00092466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,841,019 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STACS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STACS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.