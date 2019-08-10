StableUSD (USDS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $532,072.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $532,072.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00261079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.01248311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00093294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000463 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 4,029,999 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

