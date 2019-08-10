STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. 202,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,698. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11 and a beta of 2.24. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.80%. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

