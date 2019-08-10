Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dawson James reissued a buy rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of SBPH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 9,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. Equities analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin J. Driscoll acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Smith acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 61,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

