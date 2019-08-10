Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39-3.43 for the period. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.39-3.43 EPS.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 758,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

