Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.39-3.43 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.39-3.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.36. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 782.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 40,888 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

