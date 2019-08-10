Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 159

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 159 ($2.08) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 169.83 ($2.22).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

LON SPT opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.26. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.40 ($2.25). The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 1.59 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.