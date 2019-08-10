Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Announces Earnings Results

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a negative net margin of 342.70%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,311. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPRO. TheStreet downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.