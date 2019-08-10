Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 537 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for 4.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in M&T Bank by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $876,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.