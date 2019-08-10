Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Invests $4.04 Million in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FMC by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,486,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,311,000 after acquiring an additional 717,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,489,000 after acquiring an additional 268,542 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,712,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,630,000 after acquiring an additional 128,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. 1,451,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,679. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $197,318.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,389,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,009 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

