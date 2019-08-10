Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises about 3.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.41% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,884,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,093.91. 17,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $832.88 and a 12 month high of $1,104.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,051.21.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,004.70, for a total transaction of $502,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jess Brian Palmer sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,016.57, for a total transaction of $438,141.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $3,072,792. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

