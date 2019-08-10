SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Position Cut by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 75,097 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 96,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,923,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after buying an additional 46,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. 73,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,116. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $51.25.

