SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 20.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $22,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.62. The company had a trading volume of 81,549,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,196,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.36. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

