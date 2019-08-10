Sparkpoint (SRK) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $225,024.00 and $91,004.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00259512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.01257484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00020517 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,397,895,254 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

