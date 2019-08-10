South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. South Jersey Industries updated its FY19 guidance to $1.05 to $1.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.53 to $1.67 EPS.

Shares of SJI stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 520,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,445. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

