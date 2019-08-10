Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.14). Sophiris Bio posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sophiris Bio.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPHS shares. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:SPHS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 221,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,040. Sophiris Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned 1.00% of Sophiris Bio worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sophiris Bio (SPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.