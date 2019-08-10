Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $260.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.54 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,887. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87. Sonos has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 517,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $5,444,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 16,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $193,931.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

