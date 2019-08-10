SongCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (SONG)

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 58.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. SongCoin has a market cap of $3,073.00 and $1.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SongCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, SongCoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SongCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00729375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About SongCoin

SONG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. The official website for SongCoin is www.songcoin.org . SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SongCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SongCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SongCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.