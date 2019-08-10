Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 69,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.29. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 57,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $122,127.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioasia Mangement Llc sold 90,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $175,097.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.