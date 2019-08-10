Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLNO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,924. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioasia Mangement Llc sold 90,724 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $175,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 57,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,127.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

