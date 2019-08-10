Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.54.

SEDG stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,438. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $84.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $210,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,439 shares of company stock valued at $502,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 206,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

