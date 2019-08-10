SolarCoin Trading Down 28.2% This Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $974,301.00 and approximately $1,101.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00757577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000878 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000524 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,770,996 coins and its circulating supply is 54,999,231 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.