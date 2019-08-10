SOCO International (LON:SIA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $64.60. SOCO International shares last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 166,042 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SIA. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SOCO International from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The stock has a market cap of $259.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.58.

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 12,699 shares of SOCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635.32 ($11,283.58).

About SOCO International (LON:SIA)

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

