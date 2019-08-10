SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 653 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,173. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

