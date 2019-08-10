SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Capitalization of $455,029.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $455,029.00 and approximately $178,906.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,375.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.22 or 0.01823165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.98 or 0.02788804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00761996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00802458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00049811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00501707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00132455 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 16,939,440 coins and its circulating supply is 11,356,232 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

