Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 132.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.71. 426,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

