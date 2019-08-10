Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 1,489,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $755,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,166 shares of company stock worth $1,785,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

