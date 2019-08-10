Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $22,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 378,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,043.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,415.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 176,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,510. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.95.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

