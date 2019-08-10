Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Synaptics worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synaptics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Synaptics by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 630,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 125,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,801,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 81,580 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $48.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $95,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at $738,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

